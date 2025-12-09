Winter weather brings refreeze possibility in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The weather may be pretty, but there is also potentially dangerous conditions as temperatures drop Monday night.

Bedford’s first major winter blast has hit, and officials warn that Monday night’s refreeze could turn roads into ice rinks.

Plows were attacking the snow early Monday,and transportation crews have staged their equipment across Bedford County, ready to battle whatever Mother Nature throws their way. Emergency crews had one clear message: If you don’t need to drive, don’t.

“Try to do nightly preparations the night before, that will help a whole lot like salt on ice and all that,” Keony Dabney, a Bedford resident, said.

Road crews and first responders are standing by, ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice.