UVA announces Scott C. Beardsley selected as university’s next president

Scott C. Beardsley, dean of the Darden School of Business, will become the University of Virginia’s president on Jan. 1. (Photo by Stephanie Gross)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors announced on Friday they have selected the university’s next president.

Scott C. Beardsley, the dean of the UVA Darden School of Business, will be the school’s 10th president. He will assume the position on Jan. 1, 2025. Paul G. Mahoney has been serving as interim president since August.

This brings an end to a complicated year for the university that saw the resignation of President Jim Ryan due to political pressure from the Trump administration.

During the search, there was also a brief spat between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger, after Spanberger requested the university to stop the search for a new president until new board members were confirmed.

“As someone who has spent the last 15 years leading public companies through growth and change, I recognize the importance of a steady, principled leader. Scott Beardsley brings a practical, strategic approach and a deep respect for UVA’s people and institutions. He understands how to build trust across diverse groups and position an institution for long-term success, which is exactly what this moment at UVA calls for.” Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts and a graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce and the Darden School of Business

