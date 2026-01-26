VSP emphasizes illegality of all-terrain vehicles, note increase during snowstorm

Virginia State Police emphasized the importance of not driving Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs), side-by-sides, and similar off-road vehicles, even with the current state of emergency in the Commonwealth.

VSP noted Virginia Code § 46.2-915.1:

“All-terrain vehicles—defined as motor vehicles with three or more wheels manufactured for off-highway use—may NOT be driven on any public highway or public property, except in limited circumstances:

• With proper authorization from officials

• When crossing a public highway by the most direct route

• When operated by law enforcement, firefighters, or EMS while responding to emergencies"