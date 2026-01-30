Ferris wheel, Berglund Center, Science Museum; Rasoul requests $600k from General Assembly for study to improve Roanoke

Roanoke – From a casino at the Berglund Center to a Ferris Wheel on top of Center in the Square, many big ideas have been proposed to improve Roanoke’s economy and boost the city’s bottom line. Delegate Sam Rasoul is seeking more than half a million dollars from the General Assembly to decide which idea will best propel the city.

The casino proposal envisions transforming the Berglund Center into a vibrant entertainment hub that could attract visitors and generate significant economic activity. Supporters believe this could create jobs, increase tourism, and provide a steady stream of revenue for city services, much like it did for Danville when Caesars moved in. But the idea has also drawn criticism from residents.

Meanwhile, the Ferris wheel concept would add a unique attraction to Center in the Square, offering panoramic views of Roanoke and drawing both locals and tourists. Proponents say the Ferris wheel could enhance the city’s appeal as a destination and stimulate spending at nearby businesses.

Tara Marciniak, president and general manager of Center in the Square, is the driving force behind the concept, which she calls the Sky Garden Project. She envisions the Ferris wheel as a unique ride attraction that offers stunning views of the Appalachian Mountains.

“We don’t really have an attraction downtown. Not one of this kind of magnitude that’s a ride,” Marciniak said. “I, of course, love the views from Center in the Square’s sixth and seventh stories. I’ve thought, well, if we put a Ferris wheel up there, now you have a ride component and you can enjoy the gorgeous views of the Appalachian Mountains.”

The idea draws inspiration from the old Ferris wheel at Salem’s Lakeside Amusement Park. Marciniak said the wild idea all started with a joke.

Both ideas reflect a broader effort to revitalize Roanoke’s economy by leveraging entertainment and tourism. While each proposal faces its own challenges and requires careful consideration and funding, they show promise.

Center in the Square is asking Delegate Sam Rasoul to present the idea to the General Assembly. They hope to secure state funding for a $250,000 feasibility study to determine if the project is economically and structurally viable.

10 News spoke to Rasoul before the session. The Center in the Square proposal was one of many brought to his attention in search of funding.

“Taking a look at all ideas that can help Roanoke and even downtown Roanoke. We’ve heard from a variety of entities about proposals that they have. And then thinking through what makes sense in this process. And of course, I’m glad that they’re asking for a study, which I think is a thoughtful way of approaching any new idea,” Rasoul said.

in an update on January 28th, Rasoul laid out his General Assembly request plans on his Facebook page.

“A casino is not the answer, but our city still needs investment. I have proposed a budget amendment requesting the Commonwealth invest $600,000 to analyze the redevelopment of downtown Roanoke, including hiring engineers to look at the older structures. This would include potential projects and pathways for the Roanoke Science Museum, Center in the Square, and land improvements around the Berglund Center complex. We must be creative to ensure that these investments leave a lasting positive impact on our community, and benefit all of Roanoke.”