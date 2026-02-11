Bill Russell: Trailblazer, activist, basketball legend

FILE - Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo, File)

Bill Russell was larger than life, both figuratively and literally. The 6-foot-10-inch center’s presence on the hardwood was domineering; his impact on the court was monumental, and one of the many reasons why the Celtics were able to win 11 titles in his 13 seasons in the NBA.

Even bigger than his impression on the court was his actions off it. Russell was one of the first black athletes to use his platform for activism and the fight for Civil Rights, even attending the March on Washington in 1963.

Russell was born in Louisiana in 1934 but quickly moved to Oakland where there were more promising job opportunities for his father, according to Britannica. Russell initially was an “okay” basketball player, only making his high school team on height alone.

In high school, he was lightly recruited by colleges, but Hal DeJulio, a former player at the University of San Francisco, saw the potential of the 6-foot-10-inch center and recommended Russell to his old school.

Russell excelled at USF, leading the program to two national titles in 1955 and 1956. He managed to balance his busy basketball schedule while also being a high-level track star at the college as well. Russell’s excellence at college caught the eye of acclaimed Celtics General Manager Red Auerbach, who doubled as the coach for the team as well.

Auerbach targeted Russell heavily in the 1956 draft, seeing him as the missing piece to the team’s shortcomings, despite never actually seeing Russell play. Through a bit of draft savvy and luck, Auerbach was able to trade for the rights to draft Russell.

Russell’s impact was immediate; the Celtics won a title in his rookie year, quickly catapulting Russell to superstardom in a premier basketball city. However, Russell missed out on a prestigious Rookie of the Year award due to his participation in the 1956 Olympics, which prevented him from playing a full NBA season. There were no “Olympic Breaks” in the NBA at the time.

Throughout his career, Russell was a staunch advocate in the Civil Rights movement and spoke out against the Vietnam War. Russell’s greatness and achievements on the court forced the public to listen to what he had to say off of it.

Russell retired in 1969 but not before amassing accolades most NBA players only dream to achieve: 11 championships, 12 all-star selections and 5 MVPs. In 1964, Russell was also the centerpiece of the NBA’s first all-Black lineup, which Auerbach put on the court not as a social statement, but out of necessity.

Russell spent some time as a coach and broadcaster after retiring and stayed close to the NBA until his death in 2022 at the age of 88.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Bill Russell, “the greatest champion in all of team sports.” In a statement after his passing. The description of Russell as a champion was incredibly apt; the man was a champion, both on and off the court.