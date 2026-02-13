Former NASCAR Driver Announced as Pulaski County Motorsports Park General Manager, Racing Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

PULASKI CO., Va. – Former NASCAR driver and ESPN analyst Stacy Compton has been named general manager of Pulaski County Motorsports Park, marking the return of racing to the New River Valley facility after a two-year pause in operations.

The track, which has been dormant since 2024, will roar back to life on March 21st with its first race of the season, launching what management promises to be an expanded entertainment venue for the region.

“We want to do a lot of different things up here as well other than the racing,” Compton said. “We’re trying to put on some summer concert series, car shows, and just a lot of different things. We got some big plans here.”

Deep Community Roots

Compton’s connection to the facility runs deep, dating back to its opening in the 1980s when he competed there as a driver. The announcement has already generated excitement among local residents, according to Compton.

“When I checked out of the hotel, the lady says, ‘Oh my gosh, I used to watch you race at Motor Mile or Pulaski,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘We’re so excited that racing’s coming back to the area.’”

Focus on Youth Development

A key initiative under Compton’s leadership will be youth engagement in motorsports. “I want to bring a summer karting series back in here, because I think bringing our youth back into sport at an early age is a huge part,” Compton explained. “We want to do some karting events up here and we want to do some legends events and try to get youth back involved in the sport because that’s our future.”

Expanding Facilities

The venue’s revival extends beyond the main track. The drag racing strip is expected to resume operations in the coming months, adding another dimension to the facility’s offerings.

Management emphasized their commitment to maintaining affordable access, with plans to keep both concession and ticket prices reasonable for families.