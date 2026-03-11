State budget bill excludes funding for downtown study

ROANOKE, VA – A proposal from Sam Rasoul to fund a $600,000 economic development study in downtown Roanoke is not included in the current state budget bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly.
Rasoul requested the funding to support a comprehensive study examining ways to attract more visitors, entertainment, and investment to Roanoke’s downtown district.
The study would have evaluated several potential projects and development concepts, including the proposed Ferris wheel concept at Center in the Square.
The proposal was also expected to review opportunities tied to other major downtown destinations, including the Berglund Center and the Science Museum of Western Virginia, along with broader ideas such as a potential casino development and other entertainment-focused attractions.
The request grew out of an earlier proposal from Center in the Square, which initially sought $250,000 in state funding for a feasibility study.
However, the funding request does not appear in the version of the state budget currently advancing through the legislature, meaning the study will not move forward through the budget at this time.
It remains unclear whether the proposal could return through a future amendment.
In a statement, Tara Marciniak, President and General Manager of Center in the Square, said:
“Center in the Square appreciates Delegate Rasoul’s consideration of including Center in the Square’s ‘Sky Garden’ project as part of an appropriation (which would have studied ideas from multiple entities) to enhance the Downtown Roanoke region this year. Our nonprofit understood that there was, of course, no guarantee of this opportunity coming to fruition and has already secured half of the funding necessary to conduct our own study of Center in the Square’s seventh-story rooftop spaces. Center in the Square will also include the possibility of working with the City of Roanoke to create additional free rooftop garden spaces and attractions by building onto the City’s adjoining parking garage. After 42 years of continually sustaining our mission, we are now looking forward to using this research and momentum to create new experiences for families, students, and tourists for years to come.”Tara Marciniak, President and General Manager of Center in the Square