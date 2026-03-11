State budget bill excludes funding for downtown study

A proposal from Sam Rasoul to fund a $600,000 economic development study in downtown Roanoke is not included in the current state budget bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly.

ROANOKE, VA – A proposal from Sam Rasoul to fund a $600,000 economic development study in downtown Roanoke is not included in the current state budget bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly.

Rasoul requested the funding to support a comprehensive study examining ways to attract more visitors, entertainment, and investment to Roanoke’s downtown district.

The study would have evaluated several potential projects and development concepts, including the proposed Ferris wheel concept at Center in the Square.

The proposal was also expected to review opportunities tied to other major downtown destinations, including the Berglund Center and the Science Museum of Western Virginia, along with broader ideas such as a potential casino development and other entertainment-focused attractions.

The request grew out of an earlier proposal from Center in the Square, which initially sought $250,000 in state funding for a feasibility study.

However, the funding request does not appear in the version of the state budget currently advancing through the legislature, meaning the study will not move forward through the budget at this time.

It remains unclear whether the proposal could return through a future amendment.

In a statement, Tara Marciniak, President and General Manager of Center in the Square, said: