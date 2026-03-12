Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following narcotics investigation

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a 38-year-old Collinsville man following a narcotics investigation and the execution of a search warrant.

According to HCSO, on Wednesday, officials with the Drug Intervention Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence located in the 400 block of Ridge Road as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the course of the search, investigators encountered Jamie Foley, who was taken into custody and has been charged with the following, with additional charges forthcoming:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 - Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 - Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

During the execution of the warrant, investigators located and seized multiple items of evidence consistent with narcotics distribution, including:

Quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and suspected heroin

Packaging materials and digital scales commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics

A large quantity of assorted pills

Suboxone strips

$1,989 in U.S. currency

Investigators also determined that Foley was currently out on two separate bonds from another locality on prior drug-related charges, making this his third arrest associated with narcotics activity.

Officials say that Foley was wanted in Florida for probation violation, with the underlying charge being possession of dangerous drugs. Foley was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center and he is being held without bond.

“Our investigators and deputies continue to work aggressively to combat illegal narcotics in our community. Individuals who repeatedly choose to distribute dangerous drugs in Henry County should expect to be held accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

