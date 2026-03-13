Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan selected as General District Court judge

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office announced Friday that Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason D. Morgan had been selected by the Virginia General Assembly as General District Judge for the 23rd Judicial District.

Morgan will fill the position for a term beginning in Nov. 1, a position currently occupied by the Honorable Judge F.W. “Skip” Burkart III.

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Morgan is originally from Lynchburg and received his undergraduate degree from VMI and his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law.

Upon passing the bar exam, he served as a Law Clerk for the 23rd Judicial Circuit for a one-year term. He then prosecuted in Bedford County and Montgomery County before coming to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in July, 2023. He is married with two children and lives in the City of Roanoke.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected for this position by the Virginia General Assembly,” Morgan said. “I have spent my career ensuring that the rights of all parties are protected, not only the rights of the accused but also victims of crime. I fully intend to continue that mission as a General District Judge. I have some big shoes to fill with Judge Burkart leaving the bench. He has been one of the most respected Judges in the state for many years. I am excited for this challenge.”

“Jason has been an integral part of our office for the past three years” said Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil. “He will be an asset to the Judiciary and will make an incredible Judge. We wish him the best of luck as he leaves our office and begins this journey. We also send our congratulations to Judge Burkart on his upcoming retirement and thank him for his many years of service as a General District Judge. He has served with incredible honor and integrity in his career and we wish him well going forward.”

The 23rd Judicial District includes the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem. A General District Court Judicial Term lasts for six years.