Man arrested following series of fires in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested following a series of suspicious fires that occurred in Rockbridge County, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said the most recent fire occurred on March 7 around 2:15 p.m. near Kanawha Street and 15th Street. The Glasgow Fire Department was already in the area responding to a nearby brush fire, and deputies soon arrived at the scene.

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Authorities said they investigated and processed the scene. As a result, they obtained warrants and identified 31-year-old Nicholas Colton Falls as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Maliciously Set Fire (Felony)

Enter Property to Damage (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fire (Misdemeanor)

Trespass on Railroad (Misdemeanor)

This case and other related fire incidents are still under investigations. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.