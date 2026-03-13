Man arrested, woman rescued following abduction, assault in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A man was arrested and a woman was rescued following an abduction and assault in Bedford, Bedford Police Department said.

BPD said they responded to a disturbance at Raintree Village Apartments on Thursday around 8:05 p.m. The Bedford County Emergency Communications received a call from a resident who reported sounds consistent with a woman being physically assaulted by a man. At least one neighbor knocked on the apartment’s door in an attempt to intervene.

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Authorities said that while they were on scene, a man inside the apartment contacted dispatch and said that people were banging on his door, and that he would “do what he has to do to protect his family,” which resulted in units from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responding as well.

Officers said they attempted numerous times to contact the occupants of the apartment. After a period of time, a woman came to the door and stated that everything was fine. Officers said they found verbal cues that raised their suspicion.

Law enforcement said the woman initially said she would come outside to speak with the officers, but became silent and did not leave the apartment. The dispatch center said that during this time, they received more calls from inside the apartment, where they could hear the man telling the woman what to say.

As a result of these occurrences, prior history involving the man, and concern for the woman’s health, officers obtained a search warrant and had other nearby residents evacuate for their safety.

Around 11:47 p.m., the search warrant was executed on the apartment. As a result, 29-year-old Sean Allen Lankford was arrested and charged with the following:

Abduction

Aggravated Malicious Wounding (Strangulation)

Domestic Assault and Battery

Lankford is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Bedford Emergency Medical Services evaluated the woman at the scene. Officers said they found contusions to the woman’s hand, arm, forehead, neck, and other areas of the body, all in line with an assault. She then reported that she was assaulted earlier in the evening and that her breathing had been impeded during the altercation.

This incident is still under investigation. BPD thanked the following for their assistance:

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Bedford County Tactical Response Team

Bedford County Emergency Services

Bedford County Emergency Communications

Residents of Raintree Apartments for their help and cooperation

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.