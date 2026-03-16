Power companies working to restore power following severe thunderstorms

Crews have been steadily working through power outages due to stormy weather that came through. Appalachian Power Staff told us that outages have occurred, but they haven’t affected a large number of customers and hope it stays that way through the evening.

“With these storms, they’re very fluid. You really never know what’s gonna happen until it happens. So we just want folks to know that we are ready to respond, we have crews strategically located throughout our entire service territory and they’re ready to go. If you do have an outage, give us a call,” Izzy Post Ruhland, Spokesperson for ApCo, said.

If you see any power line down, it is advised that you stay at least 30 feet back.

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