Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia, March 16, 2026

Severe weather is moving through the Commonwealth and is impacting a large portion of our region, resulting in power outages.

See here to keep up to date with your forecast.

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We will be working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region. At this time, more than 2,000 Appalachian Power Company customers across Virginia are without power.

Below is a list of customer outages in our coverage area organized by power company and county/city as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 9

Bedford: 30

Campbell: 9

Carroll: 7

Franklin: 6

Grayson: 6

Henry: 133

Lynchburg: 7

Montgomery: 11

Patrick: 365

Pulaski: Fewer than 5

Roanoke City: 12

Roanoke County: 1,164

Smyth: 9

Wythe: Fewer than 5

Dominion Energy:

Alleghany: 13

Appomattox: 1,797

As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power: