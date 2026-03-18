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One injured after police chase ends in Bedford crash

One person was injured in Bedford early Wednesday morning after a police chase ended in a crash, according to the Bedford Fire Department. (Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – One person was injured in Bedford early Wednesday morning after a police chase ended in a crash, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of Big Island Highway, where they found a vehicle on its side with significant damage. The person inside the vehicle was extricated by removing the windshield.

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The driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Virginia State Police took over the scene, and the road has since reopened.

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