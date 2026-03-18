Three charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced that it had charged three individuals with Abuse and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult after an investigation into criminal neglect allegations.

According to officials, allegations were made about possible criminal neglect of an elderly woman on Nov. 19 of last year. The woman was a resident at Cardinal Senior Living located in the 1300 block of Longwood Avenue.

Recommended Videos

According to BPD, at the time, the three individuals charged were employees a the facility. 31-year-old Shaniesha Robinson of Bedford, 44-year-old Samira Payne of Lynchburg and 51-year-old Latrina Scott of Lynchburg have all been charged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011.