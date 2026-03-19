Man charged with malicious wounding following Pittsylvania County shooting

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a man had been taken into custody and charged after an isolated shooting in the county Thursday morning.

According to officials, at 10:30 a.m., deputies received a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Brownsville Heights Lane in the Java community. Deputies and investigators arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

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The victim was taken for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Officials said that the suspect had fled the scene but was later taken into custody after he turned himself in.

The suspect has been identified as 68-year-old George Glass III of Brownsville Heights. Investigators say the incident was isolated to the residence that the individuals involved lived in and that they knew each other.

Glass has been charged with malicious wounding, and additional charges are pending further investigation. Officials say a motive is not yet clear.