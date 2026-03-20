Racing returns to Pulaski County after two-year hiatus

PULASKI COUNTY, VA – Start your engines because racing is back this weekend in Pulaski County!

For the first time in two years, the raceway will roar to life, and word on the track is, you don’t want to miss it.

After sitting silent for nearly two years, Pulaski County Motorsports Park is coming back to life - bringing with it the sights, sounds, and energy race fans have been waiting for.

“I’m excited to see racecars back on the race track,” General Manager Stacy Compton said.

For Compton, this moment is personal.

The former NASCAR driver not only made a name for himself on the national stage, but was also there when this track first opened.

“I was here in ’88 when Steve McMurray opened this place up. Everybody is excited to get back out here and see racing. Just getting back out to see the facility, I think a lot of people miss it," Compton said.

And the excitement isn’t just local. Big names in racing are taking notice of Pulaski County’s return to the spotlight.

“It’s kinda just the hidden gem of motorsports, really,” NASCAR team owner Rick Ware said.

Ware’s team is set to compete in this weekend’s IHRA race.

“I was here at a race in 1991 with late model stocks, so it’s been a long time since I’ve been back here,” Ware said.

But this weekend is all about the drivers - like Brandon Carr, who grew up racing in the UK and is now taking his talent to the track in Pulaski.

“I’ve been racing since I was six years old, so 12 years now. It’s all gonna be learn quick and stay out of trouble,” Carr said.

And Georgia driver, Ryan Herbert, who’s using this weekend to get back in the game after a four-year break.

“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication to get out here, so it has to have a kind of higher meaning than to just get in and drive a car,” Herbert said.

And speaking of what it takes, Herbert even gave me a quick lesson of my own.

General admission tickets are still for sale here. Kids 3 and up are $10, while adults are $25.