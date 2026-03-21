Porch lights glow across Southwest Virginia to honor Autumn Bushman

ROANOKE, Va. – Community throughout Southwest Virginia and farther turned on porch lights Friday night to honor Autumn Bushman, a 10-year-old who died by suicide after being bullied one year ago.

Summer Bushman, Autumn’s mother, asked the community to switch on their porch lights at 9:15 p.m. Friday night and leave them on throughout the night in her daughter’s memory.

Some neighbors said they are using orange bulbs as a symbol against bullying.

“I am turning on the lights to show support for Autumn’s family because they came into our lives shortly after her passing,” said Beth Dalton, a Salem resident.

“It just touches my heart because she was a young, beautiful child, and how her mom honors her memory, so it’s just a small thing that I can do,” said Dreamer Davis, a Lynchburg resident.

But the lights were not just turned on in Southwest Virginia; people from South Carolina, New York, Tennessee and more joined in.

“I wanna support her family because we don’t want them to ever think that their child has been forgotten,” said Dalton, “Things can change for the better and we have to do that as a community. We have to teach children every day to be kind, to respect each other, and to help each other.”

“I could not imagine me losing my child because of things that others did to drive them to a point to take their own lives, and you know, you hear about it happening to many adults, but for a child, I just feel that’s extreme,” added Davis.

“I think the more we talk about it, the more we can support it, and not just let it be a glitch or a blip,” continued Dalton. “You have to actively get involved and not let it die out.”

A small act from neighbors became a visible show of support for Autumn’s memory and a call to address bullying in the community.

Saturday morning, the Forever 10 Foundation will hold a benefit called Autumn’s Ride at 11 a.m. at Salem Civic Center. Organizers say all vehicles are welcome. You can register using this link or you can register in-person. Because the ride starts at 11 a.m., in-person registrants are encouraged to arrive closer to 10 a.m. for check-in

Registration is $20 per vehicle, and all proceeds will benefit Tudor House, a nonprofit that describes its mission as suicide prevention.