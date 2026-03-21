Roanoke County Schools holds 13th annual Backpack Run

ROANOE COUNTY, Va. – Saturday was a great day to get outside, and for some, a good way to give back.

On Saturday morning, the 13th annual Roanoke County Public Schools Backpack Run was held. It’s a 5k and 10k run aimed at benefiting the school district.

This year, the 5k race was named for Marion Childress, a runner who helped start the event.

“He was instrumental in us starting this race 13 years ago and has been with us every single race every single year. So we were very honored to name this race to honor him and we plan for it to be the Marion Trotters 5K going forward.” Chuck Lionberger, Director of Communication for Roanoke County Public Schools

Proceeds from the run go to the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, which supports students and educators in the county with grants and scholarships.