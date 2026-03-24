Carilion to host annual electronics recycling event

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is set to host its annual electronics recycling event again on Saturday.
Carilion will partner with River Acceptance to provide safe and secure recycling for the electronics you have been needing to get rid of, like the following:
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- Cathode ray tubes (in televisions or monitors)
- Household appliances (refrigerators, microwaves, crockpots, etc.)
- Lightbulbs
- Printer cartridges
- Alkaline batteries
The drive-thru event will be on Saturday, March 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2823 Franklin Road SW.