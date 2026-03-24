Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider
Trending
High turnout in Virginia special election as voters weigh redistricting question
FDA flags misleading claims for cancer drug by biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong
House fire in Vesuvius leaves two dead, two hospitalized
The Current

Local News

Carilion to host annual electronics recycling event

Carilion Clinic leaders gathered today for the ribbon-cutting of the new Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine - Lexington location at 146 South Main Street in Lexington. (Carilion Clinic)

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is set to host its annual electronics recycling event again on Saturday.

Carilion will partner with River Acceptance to provide safe and secure recycling for the electronics you have been needing to get rid of, like the following:

Recommended Videos

  • Cathode ray tubes (in televisions or monitors)
  • Household appliances (refrigerators, microwaves, crockpots, etc.)
  • Lightbulbs
  • Printer cartridges
  • Alkaline batteries

The drive-thru event will be on Saturday, March 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2823 Franklin Road SW.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.