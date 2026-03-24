Carilion to host annual electronics recycling event

Carilion Clinic leaders gathered today for the ribbon-cutting of the new Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine - Lexington location at 146 South Main Street in Lexington.

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is set to host its annual electronics recycling event again on Saturday.

Carilion will partner with River Acceptance to provide safe and secure recycling for the electronics you have been needing to get rid of, like the following:

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Cathode ray tubes (in televisions or monitors)

Household appliances (refrigerators, microwaves, crockpots, etc.)

Lightbulbs

Printer cartridges

Alkaline batteries

The drive-thru event will be on Saturday, March 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2823 Franklin Road SW.