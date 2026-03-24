Lynchburg Regional Airport offering new flight and travel options, connecting them to major hubs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Travelers flying out of Lynchburg Regional Airport will soon have more options and access to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

Passengers at the airport reacted positively to the announcement, saying the new routes will make travel more convenient.

“I’ve flown United once before, and now that it’s leaving out of Lynchburg, it makes things more convenient,” Lacy Webb, a passenger, said.

“We can go to major hubs instead of just going to Charlotte. It can make your destinations faster, I would think,” Webb said.

Airport and airline officials framed the service as an economic win for central and southwest Virginia.

“As far as direct impacts related to the airport and the airline, they’ve hired 10 people out here, so that’s 10 additional jobs created directly for the operation of the aircraft.” Cedric Simon, Lynchburg Regional Airport director, said.

“Chicago specifically, because we are anticipating a ton of growth out of that station. The flight count is supposed to go up by 200 or more flights. Dulles is a great international travel destination.” Megan Rutter, United Airlines regional manager, said.

The airline says the daily schedule is designed to give travelers flexible connections for international travel through major hubs.