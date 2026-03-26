Hill City Howlers rebrand brings new name, stadium upgrades to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Hill City Howlers are stepping into a new era — and they’re bringing Lynchburg along for the ride.

Formerly known as the Lynchburg Hill Cats, the newly rebranded minor league baseball team is debuting a fresh identity ahead of opening week, complete with stadium renovations, community partnerships and a mission that stretches well beyond the ballpark.

Rebrand aims for impact on, off the field

Lincoln Evans, assistant general manager for the Hill City Howlers, says the name change is about more than aesthetics.

“We believe the rebrand will have a good impact on the team as well as the community. We’re looking at increasing merch sales, increasing ticket sales,” Evans said.

The team recently signed a 15-year lease extension and announced a $5.3 million stadium renovation expected to wrap up by 2027. As crews put the finishing touches on the ballpark, fans can already see the changes taking shape.

“Right now, we’re putting the finishing touches on the stadium — finishing up some renovations from the off season such as changes to the sky boxes level, changes to our new team store,” Evans said.

Community partnerships take center stage

The Howlers are also launching a “Community Champions” program in partnership with Collaborative Health Partners and SHARE Greater Lynchburg, connecting the franchise with local nonprofits. The initiative signals a deliberate effort to deepen the team’s roots in the community — same purpose, fresh look.

Not everyone is without reservation, though. Lynchburg resident Trever Almond is cautiously optimistic.

“I hope they can make it influential and make it something people want to do rather than it just fizzling out,” Almond said.

Economic ripple effect expected

Local business leaders are watching closely, and the outlook is promising. Megan Lucas, chief economic development officer for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, says the rebrand is poised to deliver a measurable boost to the area.

“There will be a positive economic impact. It will be felt in our hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, festivals, farmers markets, and certainly our hotels,” Lucas said.

Fan Fest kicks off the season

Before the first pitch of the regular season on April 7, the Howlers are inviting fans to Fan Fest this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s the team’s first major public event under the new brand — and a chance for the community to see exactly what the Howlers are all about.