Local hospitals prepare as measles cases reported in Southwest Virginia

Six measles cases have been confirmed in Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In a statement to 10 News, a VDH spokesperson writes:

“VDH has completed contact tracing for each of these cases and no public exposure locations were identified for the recent cases,” a VDH spokesperson told 10 News in a statement. To protect the patients’ privacy, VDH will not provide any additional information about the patients, including any medical facilities they visited."

Local hospitals say they are prepared to handle any potential spread of the virus.

Carilion Clinic tells 10 News:

“As the region’s major academic medical center, our clinical teams remain prepared and ready to treat any patient needs, including communicable diseases. Due to patient privacy protections, we’re unable to share additional details. For the most current information on measles cases and exposures, please contact the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).” Carilion Clinic

A LewisGale Regional Health System spokesperson released a statement that reads: