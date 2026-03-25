Measles cases discovered in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting six cases of measles in the southwest region of the state, which covers most of the 10 News viewing area.

It is unclear where exactly in the region these cases are, how old the patients are at this time, and when they were first confirmed.

10 News reached out to the VDH and got a statement that reads in part:

“We are not investigating any community exposures at this time.” VDH

This is a developing story, and 10 News will continue to have more information as it becomes available.