Two hospitalized after two pickup trucks involved in head-on crash in Carroll County

Photo of two pickup trucks following a head-on collision in Hillsville on March 28.

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Saturday afternoon, Hillsville Fire Department said.

HFD said they responded to the 1400 block of Oak Grove Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found a head-on collision between two pickup trucks.

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Authorities said they extricated one patient from one of the vehicles, and they were transported by air for medical services. The other patient was taken to a local hospital by ground.

Crews said they cleaned the debris and turned the scene over to the Virginia State Police for continued investigation. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.