Sen. Stanley founds Motorsports Caucus to protect the future of racing in Virginia

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers has formed the state’s first motorsports caucus, aiming to preserve racetracks and strengthen the industry’s economic impact across the commonwealth.

Led by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, the Virginia Motorsports Caucus plans to educate legislators about the role racing plays in local economies and communities, with the goal of advancing motorsports-friendly legislation and funding.

“It’s a sport that’s been passed down by generation,” Stanley said, noting motorsports’ deep roots in Virginia.

Senator Stanley says the caucus comes at a critical time, as development pressures threaten longstanding tracks.

“We have some historic tracks, 25 in all, and we’re not making any more tracks, but what we’re seeing is we’re getting ready to lose some of those tracks to development, to solar farms,” Stanley said.

Proposed legislation could include a statewide study on the economic impact of motorsports, expanded advertising opportunities at racetracks, protections from certain noise ordinances and the creation of enterprise zones to spur economic growth around tracks.

Stanley said part of the challenge is helping fellow lawmakers better understand the value of racing facilities.

“We have legislation that I’ve proposed that they just don’t understand. I think they believe that a solar farm would be better on that spot than a racetrack, when, in fact, that racetrack has been here since 1956. It’s the fabric of the community.”

The caucus also is considering measures that would limit complaints from new developments built near existing tracks.

“If a development, like a housing development, went in next to it, that you couldn’t then complain that the racetrack was there, because the racetrack was there first.”

Supporters say motorsports generate significant economic activity in Virginia, with some estimates placing the impact at more than $500 million annually, along with thousands of jobs statewide.

Track operators say additional state support could have wide-reaching benefits. Brandon Brown, General Manager of South Boston Speedway, said the caucus could help both tracks and surrounding communities.

“Any extra help that that that this Motor Sports Caucus can facilitate and bring will not only help the track directly, but our local community,” Brown said.

Brown said increased tourism funding would be especially valuable for smaller tracks.

“With a small track and a small staff and a smaller budget, partnering with them, having tourism dollars come in to help fund our marketing efforts, is huge. We couldn’t do what we do without their help.”

He added that the benefits extend beyond race day.

“It brings tourism dollars, it brings heads in beds, people in restaurants, local businesses, Main Street thriving.”

Stanley said the caucus ultimately aims to protect both an industry and a way of life.

“The Virginia Motorsports Caucus is essential to educate our legislators in Richmond, but also to preserve the tracks and the way of life that we have in the sport that we created here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”