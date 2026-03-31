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Star Valley Provisions holds luncheon for TSA agents in need

Jordan Parham, 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks day 46 of the partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

As Transportation Security Administration workers continue to work without pay, a local food distributor is stepping in to help.

Star Valley Provisions hosted a complimentary luncheon for TSA agents at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport today. The event was held to show support and appreciation for employees going without pay.

Chris Zayas, owner of Star Valley Provisions, said, “We saw a need to support our community, the TSA members here. Some of them are going without pay. Being a local business owner, we wanted to feed them lunch.”

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