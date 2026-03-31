Wytheville Kids Public Safety Camp returns for fifth year

WYTHEVILLE, Va – The Wytheville Police Department is bringing back its Kids Public Safety Camp this summer, giving children a hands-on look at careers in law enforcement, emergency services, and 9-1-1 dispatch.

The three-day camp runs June 29 through July 1 and is open to children entering second grade through fifth grade. Registration is $25, and scholarships are available. The camp is not limited to Wytheville residents — children from surrounding areas are encouraged to sign up.

Spots are limited

Only 30 spots are available, and organizers say they are approaching half full. Parents are encouraged to register early.

The camp is a partnership between the Wytheville Police Department and the Wytheville Department of Museums’ Education Department. Deputy Chief Bryan Bard said the collaboration started as a one-day event before growing into the current three-day format.

“We have partnered with the Wytheville Department of Museums, Education Department,” Bard said. “They wanted to do a one-day kids camp with emergency services, and it was such a hit that we made it into a three-day program, and it’s been a great success.”

Hands-on experience, not a classroom

Now in its fifth year, the camp gives children direct access to police gear, fire and rescue equipment, and — new this year — 9-1-1 dispatchers.

“This isn’t a classroom setting,” Bard said. “We get the police gear out where they get hands-on experience with the police gear, they tour the police cars, all the police equipment. We set up a Nerf gun shooting range and it’s a lot of fun.”

Bard said the energy campers bring each year makes the program one of the department’s highlights.

“When they get here, they’re just so excited about it,” he said. “They love to get the hands-on experience of the equipment. It’s just an experience like they’ve never had before.”

Planting a seed for future first responders

Beyond the fun, organizers hope the camp sparks a long-term interest in public safety careers.

“We hope that we’re planting a seed for future people to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers,” Bard said. “So we’re giving them a little taste of what it looks like and something to work for.”

Several campers have returned all three years the multi-day format has been offered. That loyalty has organizers considering expanding the program to older students.

“We’ve had kids that did all three years in a row and are disappointed that we don’t have it for older kids right now,” Bard said. “We may be looking at a cadet program or an explorer program — high school-age kids actually come and interact with the police.”