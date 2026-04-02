Cast a line at the Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo

Dust off those fishing poles! The Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo is coming back to Lake Spring Park.

SALEM, Va. – Dust off those fishing poles! The Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo has returned to Lake Spring Park as it reels in its 74th year.

The popular event kicked off Saturday, April 25, and offers four days of fishing for kids, seniors and special needs individuals. Just remember to bring your own gear, and if you’re an adult, you won’t be able to fish for your kids during Saturday events.

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Each child can catch up to six trout, and they’ll need to keep every fish they reel in. There are also special days set aside for children with special needs and for nursing home residents, but be sure to pre-register for those sessions.

Here’s what the schedule looks like:

Children ages 3-8: Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m. to noon

Special needs children: Monday, April 27, 10 a.m. to noon

Nursing home residents: Wednesday, April 29, 10 a.m. to noon

Children ages 9-12: Saturday, May 2, 9 to 11 a.m.

Prizes will be handed out throughout the events, and the top anglers each Saturday will take home a trophy. Plus, “The Tailgate” food truck will be there as well. Lake Spring Park is at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street.

Call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 540-375-3057 for more information.