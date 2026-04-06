Healthwatch: Study shows how coffee could benefit brain health

As you’re drinking your morning coffee, you may be glad to hear that a cup of joe may help reduce your risk for dementia.

That’s according to a recent study involving more than 130,000 people.

“This study was in line with previous studies that have shown a reduction in dementia risk and cognitive decline risk in individuals who ingest coffee and tea. This particular study was also careful to include individuals who ingested decaffeinated coffee. So, they were able to look at the difference between those people who were drinking coffee with caffeine and those who were drinking coffee without caffeine,” said Dylan Wint, MD, neurologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Wint was not involved with the study, but said researchers found that those who drank two to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day saw a lower risk for developing dementia.

Similar results were found for those who drank one to two cups of caffeinated tea.

He said based on the findings, it’s not the actual coffee or tea that seems to be offering the benefit, but the caffeine in them.

“Caffeine might reduce the accumulation of amyloid-beta, which is a toxic protein that can be found in the plaques that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease. There are also chemical effects of caffeine that may be neuroprotective,” he said.

While this study seems like good news for coffee and tea drinkers, Dr. Wint said more research is needed.

In the meantime, it’s still important to take other measures to protect brain health – including a healthy diet, regular exercise and maintaining high levels of cognitive engagement.