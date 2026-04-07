Sheetz named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, achieves highest-ever ranking

Sheetz has been named to this year’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work, marking the 11th consecutive year the company has earned a spot on the prestigious workplace list.

The popular convenience store chain ranked 32nd this year, its highest placement ever. For the ninth straight year, Sheetz is the only convenience retailer included on the list.

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The list, created 29 years ago, recognizes companies that excel in workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

This recognition comes on the heels of Sheetz’s recent announcement to hire 1,540 employees company-wide during hiring events held at each of its more than 810 locations last week. Those interested in applying for a position at Sheetz can do so on the company’s website.

Sheetz also ranked second in the most recent Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune.