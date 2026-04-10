71st Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival to be held in Vinton April 24-25

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VINTON, Va. – The 71st Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is coming back April 24-25 in Downtown Vinton, according to the Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee.

The committee is inviting the entire community to join in celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary milestone with a weekend full of music, family fun and patriotic spirit.

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Friday Night Concert – April 24th

Gates open at 6:00 PM; music begins at 7:00 PM

Live performance by Camel City Yacht Club (70s & 80s favorites)

Food vendors, beverages, and a kids dancing & bubble zone

Admission: $5

Saturday Festival & Parade – April 25th

150+ craft and food vendors (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Live entertainment including music and magicians

Kids Zone at the Vinton Farmers Market (bounce houses & activities)

Dogwood Queen Coronation at 12:00 PM

Walking Parade at 2:00 PM featuring local groups and marching bands

Car Show on Walnut Avenue

Petting Zoo and family-friendly attractions throughout downtown

As one of the Roanoke Valley’s longest-running spring traditions, the Vinton Dogwood Festival draws thousands of attendees each year.