71st Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival to be held in Vinton April 24-25

VINTON, Va. – The 71st Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is coming back April 24-25 in Downtown Vinton, according to the Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee.
The committee is inviting the entire community to join in celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary milestone with a weekend full of music, family fun and patriotic spirit.
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Friday Night Concert – April 24th
- Gates open at 6:00 PM; music begins at 7:00 PM
- Live performance by Camel City Yacht Club (70s & 80s favorites)
- Food vendors, beverages, and a kids dancing & bubble zone
- Admission: $5
Saturday Festival & Parade – April 25th
- 150+ craft and food vendors (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
- Live entertainment including music and magicians
- Kids Zone at the Vinton Farmers Market (bounce houses & activities)
- Dogwood Queen Coronation at 12:00 PM
- Walking Parade at 2:00 PM featuring local groups and marching bands
- Car Show on Walnut Avenue
- Petting Zoo and family-friendly attractions throughout downtown
As one of the Roanoke Valley’s longest-running spring traditions, the Vinton Dogwood Festival draws thousands of attendees each year.