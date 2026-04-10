Giving gift of life: LewisGale coworkers share organ donation story

Christiansburg – Four coworkers at LewisGale Montgomery came together Friday to spread the word about organ donation in honor of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day. Two of them are donors. Two are transplant recipients.

Each said donation changed their life for the better.

Living donation isn’t only an end-of-life choice. People can and do donate while remaining healthy — with careful testing, surgery and follow-up care. LewisGale Montgomery Registered nurse Rebecca Hooper donated part of her liver eight months ago to her coworker, Rhonda Whaling.

Watch previous report here about their story.

“I want everyone, if you haven’t already, check that box on your driver’s license,” Hooper said. “I know some people have their reasons not to, and that’s their reasons. But if you are on the fence about it, I would definitely say do it — because you are changing lives. You are saving a life, and that’s priceless.”

Hooper is back at work and says she feels great. She says her liver fully grew back two months after surgery.

WSLS 10 News will have a full update on their recovery in a follow up report on HealthWatch.