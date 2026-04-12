Bus driver charged after crash involving school bus in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A bus driver was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred on Thursday around 7:32 a.m. on Route 122 just south of Burnt Chimney Road. An investigation found that a sedan was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, when it was struck by a school bus from behind.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said those in the sedan, a 29-year-old and a 43-year-old, were both taken to a local medical facility for injuries they received in the crash. The bus driver was uninjured, and no children on the bus had any reported injuries.

Law enforcement said the 33-year-old bus driver was charged with following too closely.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.