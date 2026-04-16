‘We remember’: Virginia Tech to hold annual Remembrance Day events for victims of April 16 tragedy

Students and mourners form a circle and hold candles as they participate in a candle light vigil marking the first anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, April 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Thursday, April 16, Hokie Nation and community members will gather to honor and remember the lives lost on April 16, 2007, 19 years ago today.

The 2026 Day of Remembrance began at 12:01 a.m. with the lighting of the ceremonial candle at the April 16 Memorial, located in front of Burruss Hall on Drillfield Drive. Representatives from the student body lit the candle, and the names of the 32 Hokies who lost their lives that day were read aloud. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours, with members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets standing watch in a show of respect and solidarity.

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At 9:43 a.m., a brief wreath-laying ceremony and moment of silence will take place at the April 16 Memorial. During this ceremony, students from the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad will carry wreaths to the memorial, offering a quiet tribute to those who are gone but never forgotten.

Later in the evening, at 11:27 p.m., members of the Corps of Cadets will once again stand in watch at the memorial for 32 minutes, one minute for each life lost. At 11:59 p.m., the ceremonial candle will be extinguished, and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall.

The remembrance continues on Saturday, April 18, with the 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance, which will begin at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence, rain or shine.

The race will start in front of War Memorial Hall on Drillfield Drive, passing by the Grove, Lane Stadium, and the Virginia Tech Pylons before finishing at the April 16 Memorial. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance.

Later that day, at 1:30 p.m., a Remembrance Service will be held at the War Memorial Chapel, providing another opportunity for the community to come together, reflect, and honor the memory of the 32 Hokies lost on April 16, 2007.

These events serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of the Virginia Tech community, as Hokie Nation continues to remember, reflect, and support one another.