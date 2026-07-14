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I-81 Montgomery County rest area closed due to spill, nearby ramp closed, delays expected

10 News Digital Team

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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – If you are traveling northbound on I-81 in Montgomery County, you can expect delays - and a rest area closure.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District said the Ironto rest area is closed as of 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday due to a spill. In addition, the nearby North entrance ramp near mile marker 127.8 is closed.

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As of 5:04 p.m. on Tuesday, the traffic backups have mostly subsided.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.

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