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Law enforcement searching for man, woman after kitten stolen from Lynchburg Humane Society

10 News Digital Team

Photo of both suspects believed to be involved in stealing a kitten. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police Department is working to identify a man and a woman believed to be in connection with a stolen kitten from Lynchburg Humane Society.

LPD said the kitten was stolen on June 27, when it was taken without going through the humane society’s adoption process. The process ensures animals are put in safe homes with proper veterinary care.

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You can find photos of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle below:

Photo of both suspects believed to be involved in stealing a kitten. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights reserved.)
Photo of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a kitten. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights reserved.)
Photo of stolen Lynchburg Humane Society kitten. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights reserved.)

If you recognize the two people or the vehicle, please contact LPD Animal Control Officer Hemric at (434) 455-6058. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.