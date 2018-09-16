Franklin, Montgomery counties declare local state of emergency

ROANOKE, Va. - Add Franklin and Montgomery counties to the list of local areas that have declared a local state of emergency.

The declaration is in effect for both counties as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

In Montgomery County, the declaration was made in anticipation of overnight flooding throughout the area.

As of right now, there are no immediate weather-related emergencies in the county, according to an alert from the county.

In Franklin County, the decision was made due to the county facing dangerous condition due the impending arrival of Florence.

Declaring a local state of emergency allows the counties to request additional state and federal resources, such as equipment and personnel if they are deemed necessary.



