Leave the fawns alone, better raised by its mother

ROANOKE, Va.- - It's fawn season and as cute as they are, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife center says you should keep your distance.

Until they're strong enough to keep up with their mothers, deer fawns are left alone several days in a row. If the fawn comes in contact with human scent, it may be abandoned by its mother.

"As long as the fawn doesn't seem injured, as long as it's not calling repetitively, as long as you don't see any fly maggots on it, if it's ears aren't very, very curled, then it should be fine on it's own," said Haley Olsen Hodges, staff naturalist.

It's OK to watch and observe from a distance. Call the wildlife center if you have any questions.

https://www.wildlifecenter.org/baby-deer

