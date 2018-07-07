Man arrested for fatally shooting his father

Pittsylvania County - A 41-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Pittsylvania County. Deputies have arrested the victim's son in his death.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department, David Christopher Long of Roxboro, North Carolina was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Neal Davis Road in Ringgold around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies arrived after the Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a call about the shooting.

The victim’s son, Zackary Brandon Long, 22, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. Zackary Long lives on Neal Davis Road in Ringgold, the same area his father was found dead.

Devin Taylor with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department said Long is expected to face an additional charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Long is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond.

The body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators remain at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. No other injuries were reported.



