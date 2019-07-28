National Chicken Wing Day 2019 deals

Buffalo wings will give you somewhere between 90 and 120 calories per wing, depending on where they came from. You'll get around 4 grams of fat in total and 265 mg of sodium.

Many restaurants are gearing up for their favorite holiday Monday, National Chicken Wing Day.

To celebrate, many places are offering special deals.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-sized order of wings Monday with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of wings (boneless or traditional). Dine-in orders only.

East Coast Wings and Grill: Get 75 cent bone-in wings and 65 cent boneless wings all day Monday.

Hooters: Hooters is offering all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 per person at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Popeyes: Get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which include six boneless wings, choice of one side, a biscuit and a dual-dipping side of Parmesan Ranch.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

