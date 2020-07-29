Soldier returns home from overseas to hold his daughter for the first time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A soldier received a warm welcome home Friday afternoon at Myrtle Beach International Airport, but there was one particular person he really wanted to see.

National Guard Spc. Conner Smith got to meet his 6-month-old daughter, Lilliana, for the very first time, reports WMBF.

“It’s awesome. Probably the best feeling I’ve had so far. Greatest feeling,” Smith said.

For the past 9 months, he has been holding the steering wheel of a tank in Kuwait.

Meeting his daughter was especially emotional given what he and his fiancé, Kristen, have gone through the past few years.

“I was diagnosed with ovarian failure, so we thought I was never going to be able to have children,” Kristen said.

They found out Kristen was pregnant just three months before Smith was deployed for his first tour overseas.