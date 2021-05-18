Durst jurors to get refresher in deaths tied to millionaire

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – After an unprecedented 14-month recess in the murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst, the judge in the case welcomed back jurors and asked: “Where did we leave off?”

The laughter that followed may have reflected that memories from six days at trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court before the case was adjourned in March last year had dimmed in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whatever they may have forgotten about Durst — from the cloud of suspicion that has dogged him for decades to his claims of innocently being trailed by bad luck — they will be reminded Tuesday in a new round of opening arguments.

The unusual move is just one of several made to get the trial back on track without having to go through the painstaking process of picking a new jury.

Judge Mark Windham moved the case to a larger courtroom in Inglewood to accommodate the distancing needed to resume. Lawyers are spaced out in jury boxes on both sides of the courtroom, Plexiglas separates participants, and the 21 jurors in the case, including nine alternates, are seated several seats and rows apart in the gallery. Only one journalist and one member of the public are allowed in the courtroom.

Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. She was shot in the back of the head at her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Durst has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said Durst didn't kill her and doesn't know who did, though he conceded at opening statements last year that Durst found her body, putting him at the crime scene for the first time.

Durst, who is frail and sickly, did not appear in court Monday.

