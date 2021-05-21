Video shows suspect asleep before confession in Iowa slaying

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an interpreter during his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A farmworker accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 fell asleep during a lengthy police interrogation, indicating his partial confession may have been coerced while he was sleep deprived, the suspect's defense attorney said Friday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. The partial confession is key to the prosecution’s case.

Videos played in the courtroom in Davenport show Bahena Rivera appearing to sleep for several minutes during the 11-hour interrogation at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Montezuma, Iowa, in August 2018.

Former Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero, who interrogated Bahena Rivera in Spanish, acknowledged on cross-examination that she noticed he had fallen asleep when she went to get him food. Bahena Rivera had worked a full day at a dairy farm before the police interview began.

Ad

Romero recalled Bahena Rivera saying that he was sleepy but she said he remained alert and engaged during the questioning.

Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the videos showing him sleeping and the harsh interrogation techniques pointed to a potentially coerced confession.

During cross-examination, Romero admitted that she falsely told Bahena Rivera that investigators had found hair in his car and already had his cellphone records.

Romero also admitted that she told Bahena Rivera she was not with immigration enforcement, even though he was later taken into the custody of federal authorities on an immigration detainer halfway through the interrogation. Bahena Rivera arrived in the U.S. from Mexico as a teenager and had been living in the country illegally.

Ad

Ad