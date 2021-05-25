La. governor criticizes police in deadly arrest of Black man

FILE - This undated file photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody. (Family photo via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable," criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist, and also chiding officers who stood by but failed to intervene.

“I wouldn't have been disturbed had I thought it was professional, had I thought those officers had performed as they should — they did not,” Edwards told reporters at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, offering his most extensive remarks yet on the controversy.

“They don't represent what we aspire to in the state of Louisiana, at the Louisiana State Police, especially once Mr. Greene was not just in custody but was restrained,” he added of the troopers involved. "They were not professional. They did not conduct themselves as a law enforcement officer should, and quite frankly I’m disappointed in officers who were on the scene who didn’t intervene as well. That evidences a lack of professionalism also.”

The Democratic governor's remarks came nearly a week after The Associated Press began publishing previously unreleased body-camera footage that showed troopers converging on Greene’s car outside Monroe, Louisiana, after a high-speed chase, repeatedly jolting the 49-year-old unarmed man with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, punching him in the head and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

“It is regrettable, it is unfortunate,” Edwards said, adding “we have implemented a number of changes with the goal of making sure this does not happen again.”

Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, said last week the agency had limited the use of chokeholds and stun guns and installed new leadership in the Monroe area after Greene's death.

For months, Edwards refused repeated requests to release the footage of the May 2019 arrest, saying it would be “detrimental” to an ongoing federal civil rights investigation into Greene's death. “I’m simply not going to sit here and characterize the video for you,” the governor said in October when it was shown privately to Greene's family.

But in an about-face and under mounting public pressure, the governor on Friday said he “strongly” supported the state police's decision to release all of the body camera footage in Greene's arrest, even as state and federal investigations continue.

