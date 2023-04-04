Read the full indictment of former president Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, the same day Trump appeared in court. You can read the full document below.
