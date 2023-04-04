WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump set to be arraigned

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned on about 30 charges in New York City on Tuesday.
This comes after a Manhattan grand jury convened by District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump last week, the first indictment against a former U.S. President in our nation’s history.
No word yet on the exact charges given that the indictment has yet to be unsealed; however, the charges are suspected to be related to hush money payments made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.