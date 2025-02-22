Hospital official says gunman killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Sean Simmers /The Patriot-News via AP)

YORK, Pa. – A gunman has been killed after shots were fired Saturday at a hospital in central Pennsylvania, officials said.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead. The extent of any other injuries was unclear. Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation, Susan Manko, vice president of public relations for UPMC, said in an emailed statement.

The hospital asked employees who were not scheduled to work Saturday to stay home. Families of patients arriving on site should report to the parking lot of the OSS building across the street from the hospital, Manko said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is on the way to the hospital after being briefed on the shooting. He said the hospital is “secure.”

UPMC Memorial is a five-story, 104-bed hospital that opened in 2019 in York, a city of about 40,000 people known for its creation of York Peppermint Patties in 1940.

The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence in recent years that has swept through U.S. hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the growing threats. Such attacks have helped make health care one of the nation's most violent fields, with workers suffering more nonfatal injuries from workplace violence than workers in any other profession, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2023, a shooter killed a security guard in the lobby of New Hampshire’s state psychiatric hospital before being fatally shot by a state trooper. In 2022, a man killed two workers at a Dallas hospital while there to watch his child’s birth. In May of that year, a man opened fire in a medical center waiting room in Atlanta, killing one woman and wounding four. And just one month later, a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office because he blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after an operation.