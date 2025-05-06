The Latest: India fires missiles across the border with Pakistan, killing at least 1, officials say

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, a woman injured in a suspected Indian missile attack, receives treatment at a hospital in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing at a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said. India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants. India has moved to punish Pakistan after accusing it of backing the attack in Pahalgam in the disputed territory of Kashmir, which Islamabad denies, driving tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to their highest point since 2019, when they came close to war after a suicide car bombing in Kashmir. The region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Here's the latest:

Pakistan’s Sharif convenes national security committee

Pakistan’s prime minister has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday morning, according to a government announcement.

Pakistan's prime minister calls Indian action an ‘act of war’

In a statement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that “Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given.”

Sharif said the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the morale and spirit of the Pakistani people are high.

“The Pakistani nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces know very well how to deal with the enemy,” he said. “We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives.”

Trump says he hopes fighting ‘ends very quickly’

President Donald Trump was asked about the airstrikes India launched in Pakistani-controlled territory and said he’d just heard about it an said, “It’s a shame.”

“I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said.

Fire along the frontier

India and Pakistan accused each other of initiating the attacks. The incidents could not be independently verified. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region.

Strikes follow a militant attack on Kashmir last month

The strikes come amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

The missiles early Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials. One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

India says at least nine sites were targeted

India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that at least nine sites were targeted “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”