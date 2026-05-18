Police: 3 killed at a San Diego mosque and both suspects are dead

A sheriff's deputy stages at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities say two teenage suspects opened fire at an Islamic center in San Diego on Monday, killing three men before killing themselves. The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police say.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. :Here is the Latest:

Security guard killed

Among those killed was a security guard for the mosque, said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.